Jared Leto's lost Oscar

Jared Leto has lost the Oscar he won for his portrayal of a HIV-positive transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club.



The star claimed the Best Supporting Actor honor back in 2013, but he confesses the gold statue went missing during a house move in Los Angeles, and he has no idea where it's ended up.



"I found out that it's been missing for like, three years, and I didn't know that. I don't think anyone wanted to tell me!" Leto smiled on America's The Late Late Show with James Corden.



"I moved house in L.A. and when we moved, it somehow just magically disappeared," he shrugged.



"It could be somewhere (in the house), but everyone searched for it, high and low... I hope it's in good hands wherever it is, but we haven't seen it for quite some time."



Leto added, "It's not the sort of thing someone accidentally throws in the trash! I hope someone is caring for it."



Despite misplacing the prestigious prize, Leto has fond memories and photos of the celebrations following his Oscar win.



"I remember the night that I got it, I passed it around to so many people, I didn't see it half the night," he said.



"The thing's beat up and scratched up (by the time it's returned to him), but people had fun taking pictures with it and stuff, and it's nice to share it so hopefully someone's taking good care of it (now)."