Pamela Anderson marries

Photo: All rights reserved. AmfAR Cannes Gala 2019 - Arrivals. 23 May 2019 Pictured: Pamela Anderson.

Photo: WENN/Mega

Pamela Anderson is off the market again after tying the knot with her bodyguard in a top secret Christmas Eve (24Dec20) ceremony.



A day after announcing she's stepping away from social media, the former Baywatch star has revealed she and Dan Hayhurst, a builder from her hometown in Canada, exchanged vows last month in a world exclusive for DailyMailTV.



Sharing images from the ceremony, which took place at Anderson's home on Vancouver Island, Canada, the actress says, "I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who loves me."



Anderson and Hayhurst reportedly fell in love during the coronavirus lockdown, and she reveals the wedding was an intimate affair with no family present, while the couple decided not to have bridesmaids or a best man.



"I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago," Pam explains. "This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle.



"I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy. I'm at peace here... The property has a special energy. It's full of deer, bears, raccoons, eagles. The trees have known me my whole life, and to be surrounded by the nature I knew since birth on my wedding day was very powerful."



The wedding is Anderson's fifth wedding to four different guys - she was married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, and she wed producer Rick Solomon twice.



She reportedly tied the knot with businessman Jon Peters a year ago (Jan20) at a hotel in Santa Monica, California, but she insists the wedding was a mock-up and nothing was official.



Pam told DailyMailTV, "We were never married. He is a moviemaker and... I guess he just needed a little attention?"



A statement at the time read: "Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (lifelong family friend) no hard feelings - no Marriage, no Divorce... just a bizarre theatrical lunch - Pamela has a good sense of humor about it (sic)."