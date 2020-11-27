164292
Entertainment  

Trebek's inspiring message

Jeopardy! marked Thanksgiving on Thursday by sharing an inspiring message late host Alex Trebek had recorded prior to his death.

In the 20-second clip, Trebek urges American people to hold onto their faith during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Happy Thanksgiving ladies and gentleman," he says. "You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing."

He concludes: "Keep the faith, we're going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it."

Jeopardy! bosses shared the video to Twitter, writing alongside it: "High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!"

Trebek, 80, passed away Nov. 8 after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

