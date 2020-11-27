165362
Lockdown seals the deal

Jordin Sparks is more confident in her marriage than ever after spending so much time with her husband amid the pandemic.

The No Air hitmaker wed Dana Isaiah in 2017 and the two have spent most of 2020 isolating together at home amid the coronavirus pandemic - which has only strengthened their bond.

"I don't know if this is a surprising thing, but I do know in my bones it's just been total confirmation to me that he's the person I'm supposed to be with," she tells People. "Dana is everything, he is my partner, not in crime, but he's my partner in life (and) thrive - is what I like to say."

"He is an amazing father. He is an amazing human. He is an amazing friend - he's my best friend," adds Jordin. "It's just really cool that we can do life together. I knew that he was it before, but confirmation has definitely been a beautiful thing."

The Battlefield singer also opened up about her and Dana's two-year-old son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., whom they call DJ, revealing he's "grown so much" over the past year.

"DJ, honestly, throughout this whole year, DJ has grown so much, like exponentially," she smiles. "His conversation, we can have full-blown conversations now. And he connects everything with what he's talking about."

