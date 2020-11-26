Dua to team up with Elton

Photo: All rights reserved. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has added Elton John to her much-anticipated Studio 2054 livestream gig on Friday.



The Rocket Man rocker will join Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus, and Bad Bunny, among Dua's guests for the event, airing at https://www.dualipa.com/.



Announcing her latest collaborator on Wednesday, Dua said, "It's my absolute pleasure and honour to announce Elton John will be joining me at Studio 2054 this Friday.



"A one of a kind global musical icon, singer songwriter and flawless performer, it's going to be spectacular. He is truly music royalty and I am elated that we will be appearing together."