166025
165340
Entertainment  

Dua to team up with Elton

WENN - | Story: 317495

Dua Lipa has added Elton John to her much-anticipated Studio 2054 livestream gig on Friday.

The Rocket Man rocker will join Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus, and Bad Bunny, among Dua's guests for the event, airing at https://www.dualipa.com/.

Announcing her latest collaborator on Wednesday, Dua said, "It's my absolute pleasure and honour to announce Elton John will be joining me at Studio 2054 this Friday.

"A one of a kind global musical icon, singer songwriter and flawless performer, it's going to be spectacular. He is truly music royalty and I am elated that we will be appearing together."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


A babbling conversation with dad

Must Watch
Dad and daughter Eryn have a very interesting conversation.
Toddler doesn’t hold back when it comes to Chick-fil-A
Must Watch
14-month-old Brynlee of South Carolina adorably gobbles down a...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
161974


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164977



165990
162271