Dua to team up with Elton

Dua Lipa has added Elton John to her much-anticipated Studio 2054 livestream gig on Friday.
The Rocket Man rocker will join Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus, and Bad Bunny, among Dua's guests for the event, airing at https://www.dualipa.com/.
Announcing her latest collaborator on Wednesday, Dua said, "It's my absolute pleasure and honour to announce Elton John will be joining me at Studio 2054 this Friday.
"A one of a kind global musical icon, singer songwriter and flawless performer, it's going to be spectacular. He is truly music royalty and I am elated that we will be appearing together."
