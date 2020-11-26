Megan Fox files for divorce

Photo: All rights reserved. Megan Fox

Megan Fox has called time on her marriage to Brian Austin Green, months after going public with her new man, Machine Gun Kelly.



The actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and Green has already added his response, according to The Blast.



The couple reportedly split last year, and Fox fell for her new guy while they were working together on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass.



The divorce filing comes a month after Megan blasted her estranged husband for posting a Halloween photo featuring their youngest son online and accused him of using social media to make it appear she was an absentee mother.



"Why does Journey have to be in this picture?" she wrote. "It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram.



"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"



The former couple originally filed for divorce in August 2015, after five years of marriage, but reconciled months later and announced they were having a third child together.