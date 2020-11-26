Mikkelsen replaces Depp

165834
Mads Mikkelsen has officially replaced Johnny Depp as villain Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film series, according to new reports.

The Danish actor was rumoured to be circling the character after film bosses decided not to press on with Depp when he lost his libel case against The Sun earlier this month, and now sources tell Entertainment Weekly Mads is the new man.

Depp took to Instagram on Nov. 6 and revealed Warner Bros. bosses had asked him "to resign" from the role, which he played in two movies.

Mads' casting confirmation comes hours after Depp was denied permission to appeal his libel loss in London's High Court. The judge in the case found a story that he beat ex-wife Amber Heard to be "substantially true" and therefore ruled against the movie star, who challenged an article, in which he was called "a wife beater".

Mikkelsen was director David Yates' top choice to replace Depp, according to Deadline, while his new co-star, Jude Law, recently revealed that Johnny had shot some scenes for the third Fantastic Beasts movie before he was asked to step down as Grindelwald.

