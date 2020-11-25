165834
162604
Entertainment  

Hip-hop pioneer Andre 'Doctor Dre' Brown loses leg to amputation

Hip-hop pioneer loses leg

- | Story: 317479

According to Rolling Stone Magazine hip-hop pioneer Andre 'Doctor Dre' Brown had his right leg amputated back in August.

'Doctor Dre' may not be a household name but his alter ego 'Doctor Dre' was a vital part of hip-hop culture and catalyst for its global domination nearly since its inception.

He was a former DJ for the Beastie Boys and co-founder of 1980s rap group Original Concept, Brown went on to co-host Yo! MTV Raps, the show that introduced a generation of hip-hop fans to both their favourite rappers and the culture at large.

In 2007, Brown developed Type 2 diabetes, sparking a series of health events including an amputated toe, multiple leg injuries, and blindness.

He’s been battling the disease ever since, with his family setting up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Brown’s recent medical bills and subsequent recovery.

The goal is set for $500,000 and as of Wednesday evening, they've raised just over $32,000.
 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Great street vandalism

Galleries
Check out this awesome street art.
Great street vandalism (2)
Galleries
Kids fall asleep in the weirdest places
Must Watch
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares split
Showbiz
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares have reportedly ended their...


163948
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
164648


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


165389
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161329



162271