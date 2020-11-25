Hip-hop pioneer Andre 'Doctor Dre' Brown loses leg to amputation

Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Hip-hop pioneer and former 'Yo! MTV Raps' host Andre

According to Rolling Stone Magazine hip-hop pioneer Andre 'Doctor Dre' Brown had his right leg amputated back in August.

'Doctor Dre' may not be a household name but his alter ego 'Doctor Dre' was a vital part of hip-hop culture and catalyst for its global domination nearly since its inception.

He was a former DJ for the Beastie Boys and co-founder of 1980s rap group Original Concept, Brown went on to co-host Yo! MTV Raps, the show that introduced a generation of hip-hop fans to both their favourite rappers and the culture at large.

In 2007, Brown developed Type 2 diabetes, sparking a series of health events including an amputated toe, multiple leg injuries, and blindness.

He’s been battling the disease ever since, with his family setting up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Brown’s recent medical bills and subsequent recovery.

The goal is set for $500,000 and as of Wednesday evening, they've raised just over $32,000.

