AC/DC tops the charts

AC/DC may want to pump the brakes on retirement - their latest album is one of the band's biggest hits.



Power Up has topped the charts in 18 countries, including the U.S., where it debuted with 117,000 copies sold in the first week.



The release becomes the band's sixth number one in Australia, while in Germany it scores the biggest first week of 2020 and the biggest first week for an international act in four years. It's also the U.K.'s fastest-selling album of 2020 with the biggest first week sales of the year.



The album features the return of Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, and bassist Cliff Williams, who all recently left the group due to health and legal issues. Band founder Angus Young recorded Power Up with his bandmates in late 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver, reteaming with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked on the band's albums Black Ice and Rock Or Bust.