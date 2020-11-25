165955
160292
Entertainment  

Metallica raise $1.3M

WENN - | Story: 317376

Heavy rockers Metallica have extended streaming access for their second annual charity concert fundraiser after raking in more than $1.3 million.

The Enter Sandman hitmakers livestreamed the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert and Auction Nov. 14, and fans around the world flocked to check out the pay-per-view virtual show.

Now the bandmates have decided to keep the link to the special acoustic gig live until Dec. 1 to give those who have yet to see the show a little extra time to enjoy the fun.

To date, the benefit concert and memorabilia auction have raised over $1.3 million for Metallica's All Within My Hands non-profit, which they established in 2017 to help give back to local communities.

The money raised will be donated to officials at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges to support disaster relief and COVID-19-related efforts.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Little boy fakes swing injury

Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy hump day!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become world’s second richest man
Showbiz
Tesla boss Elon Musk has passed philanthropist Bill Gates to...


161811
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
153169


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


163918
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165505



165990
163919