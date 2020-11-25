Metallica raise $1.3M

Photo: All rights reserved.

Heavy rockers Metallica have extended streaming access for their second annual charity concert fundraiser after raking in more than $1.3 million.



The Enter Sandman hitmakers livestreamed the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert and Auction Nov. 14, and fans around the world flocked to check out the pay-per-view virtual show.



Now the bandmates have decided to keep the link to the special acoustic gig live until Dec. 1 to give those who have yet to see the show a little extra time to enjoy the fun.



To date, the benefit concert and memorabilia auction have raised over $1.3 million for Metallica's All Within My Hands non-profit, which they established in 2017 to help give back to local communities.



The money raised will be donated to officials at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges to support disaster relief and COVID-19-related efforts.