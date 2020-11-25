Cook Jeopardy! guest host?

Photo: All rights reserved. Dane Cook

Dane Cook is in talks to guest host Jeopardy! following the passing of Alex Trebek.



The Good Luck Chuck star announced on Twitter on Monday that interim hosts are being selected to fill the iconic presenter's shoes and he's firmly on the list to take the helm.



"I got a call from my team today about guest hosting an episode of @Jeopardy and would I be interested in that if they can put something together," the star shared.



I could barely spit out, 'WHAT IS.. YES?' quick enough.' he added, noting, "I would love to honor Alex Trebek in that fashion!"



When news of Trebek's death was first reported, the 48-year-old honored the host and called the show his "best therapy session," after his half brother was found guilty of embezzling millions of dollars from him while working as his business manager.



The legal case was featured as a question on Jeopardy! in 2018 and, at that time, Cook made a joke of it on social media.



"Alex Trebek allowed me to laugh in the face of humiliation," he tweeted. "The lowest moment in my career was this theft I endured but Alex & @Jeopardy changed all that. My fav quiz show was also my best therapy session and because of it I made comedy out of tragedy."



Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was announced as the first guest host to appear following Trebek's death, aged 80, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He also serves as consulting producer and will tape his episodes starting Nov. 30.



"Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," said executive producer Mike Richards in a statement. "We will honor Alex's legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers."