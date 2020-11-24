Peart drum kit on the block

A drum kit originally owned by late Rush rocker Neil Peart is expected to fetch over $100,000 at auction.
The percussionist used the chrome, double bass drum Slingerland set from 1974 to 1977, playing on stage and on the band's albums Fly by Night, Caress of Steel, and 2112.
In the mid-1980s, he gave away the drums as part of a competition prize for Modern Drummer magazine, and they landed in the hands of New York musician Mark Feldman, who later sold the kit to its current, unidentified owner.
Now, the set is up for grabs as part of a music memorabilia sale at Bonhams.com, where experts estimate it will sell for as much as $120,000 .
The lot went live on Monday and runs until Dec. 9.
Peart died in January.
