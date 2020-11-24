165834
164246
Entertainment  

Peart drum kit on the block

WENN - | Story: 317257

A drum kit originally owned by late Rush rocker Neil Peart is expected to fetch over $100,000 at auction.

The percussionist used the chrome, double bass drum Slingerland set from 1974 to 1977, playing on stage and on the band's albums Fly by Night, Caress of Steel, and 2112.

In the mid-1980s, he gave away the drums as part of a competition prize for Modern Drummer magazine, and they landed in the hands of New York musician Mark Feldman, who later sold the kit to its current, unidentified owner.

Now, the set is up for grabs as part of a music memorabilia sale at Bonhams.com, where experts estimate it will sell for as much as $120,000 .

The lot went live on Monday and runs until Dec. 9.

Peart died in January.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


More belly rubs!

Must Watch
This adorable Golden just wants more belly rubs.
Kitty clings to doorknob to be let in
Must Watch
This cat wants in the house NOW.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


163958
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
161974


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162893
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164918



163538
163919