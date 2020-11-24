WWE's Undertaker retires

Photo: All rights reserved. The Undertaker

Wrestling legend The Undertaker has officially retired from the WWE.



The sports entertainment star, real name Mark Calaway, has been a leading draw for Vince McMahon's wrestling promotion since debuting in 1990.



However, after a storied career whose highlights included seven world championships and a 21-match winning run at WrestleMania, the 55-year-old called announced his retirement at Sunday's Survivor Series show.



"For 30 long years, I've made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again," he told fans from the ring. "Now, my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest... in... peace."



A host of WWE legends congratulated the star on an unparalleled career, including many of those he'd rivalled in the ring like Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Mick Foley, Big Show, JBL, and Jeff Hardy.



His onscreen 'Brother' Kane also appeared at Sunday's event to say farewell to a fellow superstar with whom he'd shared numerous storylines - while a holographic representation of The Undertaker's one-time mentor, Paul Bearer, who died in 2013, was also present.



McMahon also made a public appearance to give one of his greatest ever stars a send-off.



"Tonight marks an end of an era. End of an era of a long, storied career. It has to never be duplicated. So tonight, we say, we say goodbye," he gushed.