Mariah hit back on charts

Photo: All rights reserved. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's Christmas classic, All I Want for Christmas Is You, is back on the U.S. charts a year after setting records by topping the countdown for three weeks.



The 1994 song returns to the Billboard Hot 100 at number 29, thanks to 11.7 million U.S. streams and over 4,000 downloads sold.



Last year, All I Want for Christmas is You became only the second holiday hit to reign at number one since The Chipmunk Song by The Chipmunks & David Seville spent four weeks at the top in December, 1958.



Carey's tune also became the first number one of the new year, making her the first artist to have ranked at the top of the Hot 100 in four decades - the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.



The track is expected to be another huge hit for Mariah again this Christmas.