165834
164246
Entertainment  

Eddie's Ferrari on auction

WENN - | Story: 317252

Eddie Van Halen's custom Ferrari 550 is expected to sell for more than $250,000 at auction next month.

The late guitar icon lost his battle with cancer last month, following a storied career that saw him live life in the fast lane on and off stage.

Well-heeled fans can now buy his beloved Ferrari, which is still in top condition with just 28,000 miles on the clock, and comes with the original registration in the Jump hitmaker's name.

According to TMZ.com, the vehicle, which he often used to race his brother Alex, is expected to sell for between $250,000 and $350,000 during an auction hosted by GottaHaveRockandRoll.com.

Bidding starts Wednesday and runs until Dec. 4, including the car and other items of Van Halen-related memorabilia.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Kitty clings to doorknob to be let in

Must Watch
This cat wants in the house NOW.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyonce’s Grammys performance for AMAs appearance
Music
Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the American Music Awards...


163948
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
163958


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


161338
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



163538
163947