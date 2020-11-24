Eddie's Ferrari on auction

Photo: All rights reserved. Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen's custom Ferrari 550 is expected to sell for more than $250,000 at auction next month.



The late guitar icon lost his battle with cancer last month, following a storied career that saw him live life in the fast lane on and off stage.



Well-heeled fans can now buy his beloved Ferrari, which is still in top condition with just 28,000 miles on the clock, and comes with the original registration in the Jump hitmaker's name.



According to TMZ.com, the vehicle, which he often used to race his brother Alex, is expected to sell for between $250,000 and $350,000 during an auction hosted by GottaHaveRockandRoll.com.



Bidding starts Wednesday and runs until Dec. 4, including the car and other items of Van Halen-related memorabilia.