Eddie Van Halen's custom Ferrari 550 is expected to sell for more than $250,000 at auction next month.
The late guitar icon lost his battle with cancer last month, following a storied career that saw him live life in the fast lane on and off stage.
Well-heeled fans can now buy his beloved Ferrari, which is still in top condition with just 28,000 miles on the clock, and comes with the original registration in the Jump hitmaker's name.
According to TMZ.com, the vehicle, which he often used to race his brother Alex, is expected to sell for between $250,000 and $350,000 during an auction hosted by GottaHaveRockandRoll.com.
Bidding starts Wednesday and runs until Dec. 4, including the car and other items of Van Halen-related memorabilia.
Entertainment
Eddie's Ferrari on auction
Photo: All rights reserved.
Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen's custom Ferrari 550 is expected to sell for more than $250,000 at auction next month.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Oil still in energy futureCanada - 6:51 am
- Gaining pandemic poundsCanada - 6:46 am
- COVID mask innovationAlberta - 6:42 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 6:38 am
- Cuffed at bank complaintVancouver - 6:30 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2020 Castanet.net