Female 'Pirates' flick?

Photo: All rights reserved. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie teased details of a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie during a recent interview.



The original Disney movie franchise stars Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow but, according to speculation, it's set to be revived with a female-fronted spinoff.



While promoting her new movie Dreamland, the 30-year-old actress was asked about the project, which is believed to be written by Christina Hodson, who wrote Margot's movie Birds of Prey.



Although Disney has not officially announced the movie yet, Margot told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "(It will have) lots of girl power. No, it's too early to talk about it.



"I love Christina, obviously. I'm not a producer on Pirates, so I'll sit back and kind of wait for the process," she continued. "We're really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world."



Earlier this year, it was reported Margot would lead the new movie, which is believed be a new version with a new central story and characters as opposed to a spin-off.