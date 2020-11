Photo: All rights reserved. Alex Trebek

Beloved game show host Alex Trebek has been cremated, following his passing earlier this month.



According to the longtime Jeopardy! host's death certificate, the star's wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, plans to keep her late husband's ashes at home in Los Angeles, reported The Blast.



Trebek, who revealed his stage IV pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March, 2019, died Nov. 8, aged 80.



In addition to his wife, Trebek is survived by his children Matthew and Emily.