Halle Berry ... oh my

Halle Berry had her first orgasm at the tender age of 11.

The 54-year-old actress opened up about her sexual past during a candid Q&A with her stylist friend Lindsay Flores, which she shared to her Instagram page.

"I remember my first orgasm," she said. "I did it to myself."

When asked how old she was, Halle replied, "11". She added that she was "figuring out my sexuality - like most girls," before good-naturedly blasting Flores for not remembering her own first climax.

"I feel bad for you now," she laughed.

Halle's admission comes two months after she confirmed her relationship with musician boyfriend Van Hunt.

