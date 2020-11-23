165362
Entertainment  

Disco makes a comeback

Nile Rodgers credits the COVID-19 pandemic for the return of disco music.

Stars including Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, and Jessie Ware have revisited the sounds of the '70s on their latest albums and, speaking to The Sun newspaper, Chic star Nile claimed the timing couldn't be more appropriate.

Reflecting on how the disco genre brings people together, he said: "Maybe it's because of the same reason why disco was important when it first surfaced.

"We were in such a tumultuous period and it was the one form of music which brought everyone together. It's real escapist music."

Now, the star is adding his own unique sound to the mix and he's penned the theme to next year's (21) Coming 2 America sequel, starring Eddie Murphy, having previously penned the theme for the original Coming to America soundtrack.

The resurgence in disco has even sparked a new version of Chic's 1977 song Everybody Dance, featuring Nile, Cedric Gervais and Franklin, which is available to stream and download now.

