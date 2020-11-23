Momoa surprises sick fan

Photo: All rights reserved. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa has raised the spirits of a young cancer-stricken Aquaman fan in Massachusetts with a sweet surprise video call.



The action star became a real life superhero by giving seven-year-old Danny Sheehan a ring over FaceTime on Wednesday as the superfan battles rare forms of brain and spinal fluid cancer.



"So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer," Jason captioned a post with the clip. "I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him."



Danny could not contain his excitement in the footage, gushing, "Hi Aquaman! I'm so excited," before being gifted with an Aquaman toy.



Jason also urged fans to donate to Danny's GoFundMe fundraising account before imploring Aquaman franchise bosses at Warner Brothers to gift the little boy an official trident.



"Hey @wbpictures let's get Danny a Aquaman Trident!," he shared.



Jason's post has helped Danny's family raise around $120,000 for his medical expenses, which exceeds their initial $75,000 goal.