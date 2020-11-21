Sharon Stone joins Biden

Photo: All rights reserved. Brett Ratner & David Raymondâ€™s Event Honoring United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon held at a Private Residence

Sharon Stone will support U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala Harris' transition to office.



The actress confirmed her new role during an appearance on U.S. TV show Extra, during which she mused over whether she would accept a public position if asked personally.



"I've been asked to be and do many things in the breadth of my career," explained the Basic Instinct star. "So far, I have not been asked to be in a public position that I felt the bureaucracy wouldn't tie my hands and make me do less that I've been able to do.



"But should I be asked to be in a public position that would allow me to do more I would do that," she added.



Stone went on to share that she's, "on the Biden transition team" and noted that, "should President Biden or Vice President Harris ask me to do something in infectious disease, I would accept a position and I would like to take my lifetime of global experience in infectious disease and really work more specifically now that I have this lifetime of understanding.



"But I think now what I really want is to be able to, as I get into my third act, I really want to be able to be more productive in being of service," she stated.