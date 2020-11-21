FGL's country musical

Photo: All rights reserved. 53rd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards 2018, held at MGM Grand Garden Arena inside the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

Florida Georgia Line are heading to Hollywood to work on a feature-length country musical.



Bandmates Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are joining forces with their frequent music video director TK McKamy to produce the new movie, which will feature original songs penned by the Cruise hitmakers, as well as covers of country music classics.



They have also been collaborating with Monarch Media studio officials Steve Barnett and Alan Powell to develop the storyline, although details have yet to be revealed.



According to Deadline, McKamy is considering taking charge of the film, which would mark his big screen directorial debut.



"We are so excited to bring a wholly original country musical to the big screen for the very first time," Hubbard and Kelley share in a joint statement.



"In TK McKamy and the team at Monarch Media, we've found the perfect partners that will help us bring the emotion and storytelling of country music to the movies for the most passionate music fans in the world to enjoy."



Powell adds, "There is a feeling that only a great country song can give you. It can make you smile bigger or cry harder than any other genre and frankly, our goal is to create a film that captures those feelings and puts them on screen in a way that's never been done before.



"We believe Florida Georgia Line is the best partner to do that and are thrilled to work with them on this project."



The movie news will be welcomed by fans after Hubbard shut down rumors suggesting the pair was heading for a split. He briefly unfollowed Kelley on social media after disagreeing with the Republican supporter's politics.



"It wasn't a big deal... We're on great terms," Hubbard told SiriusXM's Exit 209 with Storme Warren show this week (ends20Nov20). "We're feeling stronger than ever. We're loving and supporting each other... and excited for the future."