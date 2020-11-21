165482
Deadpool 3 taps writers

Ryan Reynolds has tapped the writers behind cult animated series Bob's Burgers to write Deadpool 3.

The actor is poised to reprise his role as the snarky comic book antihero for a third outing, which will be penned by Emmy winners Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, according to Deadline.

The project remains in the early stages of development, but will be the first to potentially utilize characters from the wider Marvel Studios superhero franchises, following Disney bosses' acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which was completed last year (19).

Reynolds first took on Deadpool for an appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, and hit the big screen for a standalone film in 2016. Deadpool 2 followed in 2018.

Both movies were directed by David Leitch. It's not yet known if he will return to take charge of the third installment, as a timeline for production has not been announced.

