Lorde's social media break

Lorde took a break from social media over concerns she was "losing her free will".

The Royals hitmaker "peaced out" from her Instagram account back in May, 2018 and has been largely inactive on Twitter, with the singer putting the decision down the to "massive amounts of stress" she felt about the planet, racism and police brutality.

"Part of what made me peace out on social media, apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country," she tells Interview magazine.

Lorde, real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, previously insisted she's "working out how to practise activism" during her extended break, following the death of George Floyd in May at the hands of cops in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"You probably weren't expecting to hear from me for another few months, but I can't ask for your attention one week and go silent on something like this the next. It's hard to strike a balance between self-serving social media displays and true action," she shared in a newsletter to fans.

"But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than someone's wack protest selfie. So let me be clear: this ongoing systemic brutality by police is racist, it's sickening, and it's unsurprising."

