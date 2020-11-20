Brad Pitt delivers groceries

Photo: All rights reserved. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has been giving back to the community in Los Angeles by helping to hand-deliver groceries to low-income families.



In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is shown passing out food boxes to those in need alongside other volunteers in a housing project last week, and he even jumped behind the wheel of a delivery truck, before helping to unload the goods.



Pitt was dressed casually in jeans and a flannel shirt, and was able to largely go incognito by wearing his face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.



According to an eyewitness, Pitt worked a four-hour shift, only stopping for brief cigarette breaks.



"Brad really did seem like a hero. The man did not stop all day...," the insider said. "He was completely committed, you could see it wasn't a case of him turning up and showing his face."



"It was Brad Pitt like you've never seen him, with his guard totally down, laughing, joking, and chatting..." the source added.



"There was zero swagger. It wasn't about glory, you could see he was doing it for self-satisfaction. It really felt like he was in his element."