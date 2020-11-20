Virtual Cheers reunion

165834
Ted Danson is to reunite the cast of Cheers for a virtual reunion.

On Saturday, the star will host Ted Danson and His Friends From Work, a virtual fundraiser for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

His Cheers castmates, Woody Harrelson, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, Kelsey Grammer, Kirstie Alley, John Ratzenberger, Bebe Neuwirth will appear, as will creators James Burrows, Glen Charles and Les Charles.

In addition to the Cheers cast Ted will also be joined by colleagues from other film and TV projects, including Tom Selleck and Steve Guttenberg from Leonard Nimoy's 1987 film Three Men and a Baby, and the casts of The Good Place and the upcoming Mr. Mayor - including co-creator Tina Fey.

Also joining in will be Ted's wife, Mary Steenburgen, who will join her husband, Phil Donahue, and Marlo Thomas to discuss the "secrets to a long-lasting, happy marriage."

The evening will be hosted by The Good Place's Marc Evan Jackson, who co-created the Friends From Work online fundraising series, which has raised more than $400,000 for charity since March.

The event will start at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, and you can buy tickets for $15 here.

