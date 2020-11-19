165260
Entertainment  

Schiff comes off oxygen

Richard Schiff is "cautiously optimistic" that the worst may be over, after coming off oxygen as he battles COVID-19 in hospital.

The Good Doctor star was hospitalized earlier this month after he and his wife Sheila Kelley both contracted the virus, but has been keeping fans updated on his condition on his social media pages.

On Wednesday, Schiff tweeted he's hopeful about heading home soon, with all his test results looking good.

"I was just taken off oxygen!" the 65-year-old wrote. "Markers are down. Cautiously optimistic for release soon. Perhaps all the prayers and thoughts need a big thank you."

Schiff added that Sheila, who is fighting the virus at home, is "also doing better."

"Let's keep sending positivity to everyone out there struggling," he concluded. "We got your back!"

Production on The Good Doctor has continued in the midst of the pair's health struggle, with the filming schedule being reworked to factor in their temporary absence.

