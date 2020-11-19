165655
Lethal Weapon 5 in works

Mel Gibson insists the fifth instalment of Lethal Weapon is in the works - 22 years after the fourth film in the franchise was released.

The actor revealed on Wednesday that the production's director, Richard Donner, is hard at work on the big screen venture and that it's "absolutely on its way."

"The man who was behind all that, the man who brought it to the screen, and gave it the goodies, is working on it right now," Gibson said on Good Morning America. "Richard Donner. He's a legend."

The Lethal Weapon series, which also stars Danny Glover, debuted in 1987.

