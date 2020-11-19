165834
Bobby Brown's son dead

Singer Bobby Brown has been hit with another tragedy - his 28-year-old son has died.

Bobby Brown, Jr. - one of the My Prerogative hitmaker's seven children - was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, almost six years after his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina, slipped into a coma and died six months later.

She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta home in January 2015.

The singer also lost his ex-wife, Bobbi Kristina's mother, Whitney Houston, in February 2012.

Bobby Jr. was Brown's son from his longtime relationship with Kim Ward.

