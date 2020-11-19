Cardi B has been named Billboard's 2020 Woman of the Year.
She will be feted alongside Dolly Parton, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lopez at the 15th annual Women in Music celebration on Dec. 10.
Just days after landing an Icon honour at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, J.Lo will be feted with another Icon prize by Billboard as part of the virtual event, hosted by Teyana Taylor.
Previous Icons have been awarded to Alanis Morissette, Aretha Franklin, and Shania Twain.
Dua Lipa will be handed the Powerhouse Award, and Dolly will take home this year's Hitmaker Award.
Chloe x Halle and Jessie Reyez will also be honoured during the show, which will air at https://billboardwomeninmusic.com/.
Entertainment
Cardi Woman of the Year
Photo: All rights reserved.
Cardi B
Cardi B has been named Billboard's 2020 Woman of the Year.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- RCMP culture 'toxic'Canada - 8:51 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 8:48 am
- Missing man locatedVernon - 7:47 am
- Women leaving workforceCanada - 7:36 am
- Cdn found dead in CubaMontreal - 7:33 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2020 Castanet.net