Entertainment  

Cardi Woman of the Year

Story: 316819

Cardi B has been named Billboard's 2020 Woman of the Year.

She will be feted alongside Dolly Parton, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lopez at the 15th annual Women in Music celebration on Dec. 10.

Just days after landing an Icon honour at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, J.Lo will be feted with another Icon prize by Billboard as part of the virtual event, hosted by Teyana Taylor.

Previous Icons have been awarded to Alanis Morissette, Aretha Franklin, and Shania Twain.

Dua Lipa will be handed the Powerhouse Award, and Dolly will take home this year's Hitmaker Award.

Chloe x Halle and Jessie Reyez will also be honoured during the show, which will air at https://billboardwomeninmusic.com/.

