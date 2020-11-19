165276
Most Shazamed song ever

The Tones and I hit Dance Monkey has been named the most-searched song of all time on music service Shazam.

The app, which first launched in 2002, enables users to identify unfamiliar songs, and the Australian singer's breakout 2019 single has since become the top tune on the platform.

The artist, real name Toni Watson, credits the app with widening her appeal.

"Shazam has been a huge platform for me in terms of reaching people," she tells Variety.

"I didn't have a following when I released Dance Monkey, but it gave me the opportunity to reach more people and elevate my fan-base, which has all (led) to creating a career for myself.

"Shazam is definitely an app designed to help more unknown artists, and everyone knows Tones loves an up-and-comer!"

Prayer in C by Robin Schulz, Lilly Wood & the Prick is the second most-searched track on Shazam, followed by Passenger's Let Her Go, Avicii's Wake Me Up, and Lean On by Major Lazer.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud, Cheap Thrills by Sia, Gotye's Somebody That I Used to Know, This Girl from Kungs vs Cookin' on 3 Burners, and Take Me to Church by Hozier.

