Entertainment  

Conan signing off in 2021

U.S. comedian Conan O'Brien is bowing out of late night TV after a 28-year run.

The funnyman, the longest-serving current late night host, will end his hit talk show Conan in June, and take his talents to streaming service HBO Max for a new weekly variety series.

"I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription," O'Brien quipped while confirming the news.

The TV personality joined the late night circuit in 1993 when he took over from David Letterman as the host of Late Night, and launched Conan on U.S. network TBS in 2010. The show had previously been renewed until 2022.

