U.S. comedian Conan O'Brien is bowing out of late night TV after a 28-year run.
The funnyman, the longest-serving current late night host, will end his hit talk show Conan in June, and take his talents to streaming service HBO Max for a new weekly variety series.
"I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription," O'Brien quipped while confirming the news.
The TV personality joined the late night circuit in 1993 when he took over from David Letterman as the host of Late Night, and launched Conan on U.S. network TBS in 2010. The show had previously been renewed until 2022.
Entertainment
Conan signing off in 2021
Photo: All rights reserved.
Conan O'Brien
U.S. comedian Conan O'Brien is bowing out of late night TV after a 28-year run.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Pay to enter VancouverVancouver - 7:40 am
- 737 Max cleared to flyBusiness - 7:37 am
- Inflation rises to 0.7%Canada - 7:01 am
- School closures last resortBC - 6:56 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 6:53 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2020 Castanet.net