Photo: All rights reserved. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2020.



The Creed and Black Panther star succeeds singer/songwriter John Legend, who recently named action man Jason Momoa as his pick for the 2020 title.



"It's a cool feeling," Jordan says. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you're probably not going to get'. But it's a good club to be a part of."