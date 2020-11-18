Wolf struggling with grief

Photo: All rights reserved. Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang is finding it tough to get out of bed every day as he continues to grieve the loss of his rock icon father.



The Van Halen guitar great lost his battle with cancer in early October, and Wolfgang, whose mother is actress Valerie Bertinelli, admits it can be a struggle at times to pull himself together in the morning.



"It's really tough, some days are better than others," he told U.S. breakfast show Today.



"Some days it's just really hard to get out of bed... It doesn't seem like the pain is ever really gonna go away, you just gotta figure out how to carry it."



Wolfgang, who has followed in his father's musical footsteps, reveals he's relied heavily on his partner and his mother for support through the hard time.



"My wonderful girlfriend Andrea has just been the best," he shared, "(and) my mother, especially."



Wolfgang dropped his debut solo single, Distance, on Monday, and he admits the track, which serves as a dedication to his late dad, was emotionally rough to write and record while Eddie's cancer battle worsened.



"It was tough (writing and recording Distance), a lot of crying," he said. "(Eddie) was this icon to so many people, but he was still my dad, he was incredibly loving, and he was my best friend in many ways."



Wolfgang dropped an accompanying music video for the tune with never-before-seen home movies of the Van Halens over the years, as well as a real-life voicemail left for the 29 year old by his dad, telling his boy how much he loves him.



He's well aware of the criticism he may face for the timing of the release, but Wolfgang insists it's just his way of honoring his father, and helping to continue his legacy by donating the proceeds to charity.



"It's an honest tribute to my father, (and) any money that I would have made is going to my dad's favourite charity, Mr. Holland's Opus (Foundation), that makes sure underprivileged students can get instruments and play music."



And he has every intention of pressing on with his solo rock dreams to continue making his dad proud: "I'm gonna keep going because I know that's what he wanted," Wolfgang added. "Just to keep going."