Dwayne too big for Porsche

Photo: All rights reserved. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson left director Rawson Thurber sweating on the set of upcoming movie Red Notice after becoming stuck in a pricey Porsche - shipped in just for the shoot.



The former wrestler-turned-Hollywood action man shared the funny story on Instagram, revealing they had to rework the whole racing sequence at the last minute because the actor, nicknamed The Rock, was simply too big for the small car.



"Aaaaand guess who's too big to fit in yet another sports car and now we have to change the entire shot sequence around," he captioned a photo of the pair on set, alongside the Porsche Taycan electric midsize sport sedan.



"For our @netflix globe trotting heist movie, RED NOTICE, my writer/director @rawsonthurber... wrote this INSANE chase sequence where I hop in this iconic Porsche and be the bad a** behind the wheel that I am.



"Well, after months of prep and costs... buying and shipping this car over to the States - it's time to rehearse the big chase sequence."



Johnson goes on to detail the conversation he and Thurber shared at the time of the stressful discovery, recalling how he got stuck climbing into the car as his back is "a bit too wide."



"DJ continues to struggle trying to shimmy into this Porsche like a big a** brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot," he wrote, in third person.



When Thurber realized they had a big problem, he "nervously" laughed and asked, "Wait can you fit...? Are you f**king with me...? Oh my God."



Johnson continued, "After about 15 seconds of uncomfortable silence... Rawson, myself and the entire crew just started laughing our a**es off!! F**k it. Welcome to 2020."



They managed to find "'creative' ways to still get the shot", and Thurber admitted the nervewracking moment is now one of his personal highlights from the making of the movie.



Commenting on the post, he wrote, "100 (per cent) true and still one of my favorite moments on this entire shoot. But we've all been there, right? #BackAsWideAsACoffeeTable."



Red Notice also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and is set for release next year.