Jamie Lee weds dying fan

Jamie Lee Curtis served as the officiant at a dying Halloween superfan's wedding after surprising him with a phone call.



Director David Gordon Green learned all about North Carolina native Anthony Woodall's health battle and served up a special treat - offering him and his fiancee, Emily, a special screening of his unreleased latest Halloween film, which was scheduled to hit theatres last month but was postponed due to the COVID crisis.



Curtis decided to follow up the filmmaker's "beautiful gesture" by reaching out to the terminally ill fan.



"I simply followed it up by calling Anthony and sort of starting a conversation," the actress tells The Talk. "I also offered to marry him, because I am an officiant, and it turned out that his wedding wasn't gonna be able to happen because he was so near death... Surrounded by Anthony's mother, Anita, and his father, Steve, and sister, Christine, and Emily and her family... I married them over Zoom."



The groom died shortly after the service.



"It turned out to be something obviously incredibly moving and also very life affirming, because... life goes on and people continue on and carry on the life force of the people," Jamie Lee adds. "It was a privilege."



Paying tribute to Woodall, Curtis says, "He was the greatest Halloween fan in the world - and I know a lot of them!"