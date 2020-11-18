165076
Entertainment  

Weinstein in isolation

WENN - | Story: 316698

Disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein is battling bad health behind bars, according to multiple reports.

The producer is in isolation in jail in New York with a 101-degree temperature, and law enforcement sources tell TMZ Weinstein is "doing poorly."

He was reportedly tested for coronavirus on Tuesday morning, and doctors are awaiting the results. He'll be transferred to a prison hospital if the test comes back positive.

Reports suggested Weinstein contracted coronavirus back in March, but he was never officially diagnosed.

Sources claim he is at extreme risk.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of forcibly performing oral sex on Miriam Haleyi and raping hairstylist Jessica Mann.

In addition to his current sentence, the producer is currently awaiting extradition to Los Angeles in connection with offenses related to three other victims and he was recently hit with six additional criminal charges related to three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills, California.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Tiny pots

Must Watch
Man accidentally buys very tiny plant pots online.  
An Oscar worthy toddler tantrum
Must Watch
“It won’t stay on!”. Overtired, under-napped...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Wednesday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


162737
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
162154


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


164977
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163601



164868
162268