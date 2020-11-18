Weinstein in isolation

Photo: All rights reserved. Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein is battling bad health behind bars, according to multiple reports.



The producer is in isolation in jail in New York with a 101-degree temperature, and law enforcement sources tell TMZ Weinstein is "doing poorly."



He was reportedly tested for coronavirus on Tuesday morning, and doctors are awaiting the results. He'll be transferred to a prison hospital if the test comes back positive.



Reports suggested Weinstein contracted coronavirus back in March, but he was never officially diagnosed.



Sources claim he is at extreme risk.



Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of forcibly performing oral sex on Miriam Haleyi and raping hairstylist Jessica Mann.

In addition to his current sentence, the producer is currently awaiting extradition to Los Angeles in connection with offenses related to three other victims and he was recently hit with six additional criminal charges related to three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills, California.