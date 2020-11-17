165431
Entertainment  

Britney off to Hawaii

WENN - | Story: 316589

Britney Spears has headed to Hawaii for an early birthday celebration

The 38-year-old singer was joined by boyfriend Sam Asghari while taking a private jet for "a little trip to paradise," with the Hold It Against Me star sharing a handful of snaps to her Instagram page.

"Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration," she captioned a photo of her and Sam in front of the plane

Britney also posted a photo of her sitting on the plane, as well as shots of the fruit platter she made on board, writing, "I'm doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment... PS I wanted to get creative."

She went on to share a couple of cute selfies of the pair when they arrived in Maui, just over two weeks ahead of her birthday on Dec. 2.

The vacation comes amid a turbulent year for the star who's been fighting to have dad Jamie removed as her legal conservator. Earlier this month, she was denied a request to have her father immediately removed, despite alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

According to reports, the Piece of Me hitmaker is refusing to return to the stage until Jamie steps down from overseeing her affairs.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Morrissey dropped by record label after three albums

Music
Singer Morrissey has confirmed reports he's no longer a BMG Records artist. Label bosses dropped the former The Smiths singer...
Tired pup clearly not in the mood to join owner’s workout
Must Watch
Sean does push ups wearing body armour while Barrie the dog lays...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


162849
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
162131


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


165826
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163573



164868
162894