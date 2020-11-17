165834
Good Dr's Schiff in hospital

The Good Doctor's Richard Schiff has been hospitalized in his battle against COVID-19.

The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter to update his fans on his condition, after revealing earlier this month that he and wife Sheila Kelley - who also stars in the TV show - had both tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You're making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me," Schiff wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all."

His tweet comes after Sheila called COVID-19 a "slippery sucker" in a post on Instagram, as she told fans: "One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can't catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly. For those of you who do not have this virus stay healthy keep practicing physical distancing. If you have Covid we're in this together. Breath deeply. Breath slowly. Breath fully. We will get through this together."

Production on The Good Doctor has continued in the midst of the pair's health struggle, with the filming schedule in Vancouver being reworked to factor in their temporary absence.

