Sinbad suffers stroke

Photo: All rights reserved. Sinbad

Jingle All the Way star Sinbad is on the road to recovery after suffering a recent stroke.



The 64-year-old comedian's family members shared the news with fans on Monday, explaining they are hopeful he will be back to his best soon.



"Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations," they wrote in a statement, which did not detail when the health emergency took place.



"While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.



"Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you."



Sinbad, real name David Adkins, is known for his stand-up comedy routines and for roles on shows like A Different World, The Sinbad Show, and the more recent series Rel, as well as 1990s movies Jingle All the Way, Coneheads, and First Kid.