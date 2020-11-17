LeVar Burton for Jeopardy?

Photo: All rights reserved. LeVar Burton

Star Trek favourite LeVar Burton has launched a bid to replace the late Alex Trebek as host of U.S. game show Jeopardy!



The Roots actor has hosted educational kids show Reading Rainbow for 21 seasons and now his name has been linked to the beloved nightly quiz program following Trebek's death earlier this month.



Fans are on board - they've created a change.org petition to urge Jeopardy! bosses to seriously consider LeVar for the job and more than 88,000 people have signed it.



The petition's organizer notes that Burton "has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds."



The actor and TV presenter writes: "Even if nothing comes of it, I can't tell you how much how I appreciate all y'alls love and support (sic)."



Trebek lost his battle with cancer on Nov. 8.