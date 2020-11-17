165257
Entertainment  

LeVar Burton for Jeopardy?

WENN - | Story: 316586

Star Trek favourite LeVar Burton has launched a bid to replace the late Alex Trebek as host of U.S. game show Jeopardy!

The Roots actor has hosted educational kids show Reading Rainbow for 21 seasons and now his name has been linked to the beloved nightly quiz program following Trebek's death earlier this month.

Fans are on board - they've created a change.org petition to urge Jeopardy! bosses to seriously consider LeVar for the job and more than 88,000 people have signed it.

The petition's organizer notes that Burton "has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds."

The actor and TV presenter writes: "Even if nothing comes of it, I can't tell you how much how I appreciate all y'alls love and support (sic)."

Trebek lost his battle with cancer on Nov. 8.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Tired pup clearly not in the mood to join owner’s workout

Must Watch
Sean does push ups wearing body armour while Barrie the dog lays on her back with her legs up. Hysterical!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Iggy Azalea shows off postpartum weight loss
Showbiz
Iggy Azalea is “lighter than pre-baby and counting”


162849
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
163920


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


163918
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165826



162894