Rapper Boosie Badazz was reportedly shot in the leg on Saturday during a trip to Dallas.
The 38-year-old and his entourage were fired upon in the parking lot of Big T's Plaza shopping mall, according to TMZ, during a visit to pay his respects to late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed on Wednesday.
Boosie had reportedly been driving through Dallas in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van before the shooting at the mall and, after shooters opened fire on the vehicle, the musician was struck below the knee and taken to a hospital.
His injuries don't appear to be life-threatening, the outlet reported. Both Boosie and the shooters had fled the scene by the time members of the Dallas Police Department arrived.
According to Dallas' ABC affiliate WFAA, Boosie has provided little information to police since entering the hospital.
Rapper shot in the leg
