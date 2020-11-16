Iggy loses baby weight

Photo: All rights reserved. Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea is "lighter than pre-baby and counting" after welcoming her first son, Onyx, earlier this year.



The Fancy rapper is believed to have given birth back in May and, taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old told fans she now weighs less than she did before falling pregnant to her rapper ex Playboi Carti.



"Any other moms who can't stop dropping weight after having a baby? (Not a brag, genuinely wanna hear if you had this happen)," she penned. "I don't try/want to lose weight but it's literally just shedding off me, is it hormonal? Should I be concerned?"



Putting her weight loss into context, Iggy said she was "20 pounds lighter than pre baby and counting," after sharing multiple photos of her washboard stomach and toned physique to Instagram since becoming a mom.



The star previously hit back at a Twitter user who accused her of turning to surgery to "bounce back" from giving birth, with the Sally Walker star insisting: "All you have to do is watch what you eat while you're pregnant and already have a six pack prior.



"It's free and just takes mental strength to stick it out nine months," added Iggy, who confirmed her split from rapper Playboi Carti in October.