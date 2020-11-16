BTS the People's Choice

BTS were the big winners at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, landing four top honours for Best Group, Best Album, Best Video and Best Song.
The K-Pop band's hit Dynamite gave them an edge over tracks by Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande, who was among the night's double winners, alongside Grey's Anatomy, Hamilton, Riverdale, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Bad Boys For Life, which landed the top film prize.
Hosted by Demi Lovato at the Barkar Hanger in Santa Monica, California, the prizegiving featured performances by Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle.
Other winners include:
Movie Of 2020 – Bad Boys for Life
Comedy Movie Of 2020 – The Kissing Booth 2
Action Movie Of 2020 – Mulan
Drama Movie Of 2020 – Hamilton
Family Movie Of 2020 – Onward
Male Movie Star Of 2020 – Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
Female Movie Star Of 2020 – Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss
Drama Movie Star Of 2020 – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Comedy Movie Star Of 2020 – Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
Action Movie Star Of 2020 – Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Show Of 2020 – Grey's Anatomy
Drama Show Of 2020 – Riverdale
Comedy Show Of 2020 – Never Have I Ever
Reality Show Of 2020 – Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Competition Show Of 2020 – The Voice
Male TV Star Of 2020 – Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Female TV Star Of 2020 – Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Drama TV Star Of 2020 – Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Comedy TV Star Of 2020 – Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
Daytime Talk Show Of 2020 – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show Of 2020 – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Bingeworthy Show Of 2020 – Outer Banks
Male Artist Of 2020 – Justin Bieber
Female Artist Of 2020 – Ariana Grande
Group Of 2020 – BTS
Song Of 2020 – Dynamite, BTS
Album Of 2020 – Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
Country Artist 0f 2020 – Blake Shelton
New Artist Of 2020 – Doja Cat
Music Video Of 2020 – Dynamite, BTS
