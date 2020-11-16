164996
Entertainment  

BTS the People's Choice

BTS were the big winners at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, landing four top honours for Best Group, Best Album, Best Video and Best Song.

The K-Pop band's hit Dynamite gave them an edge over tracks by Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande, who was among the night's double winners, alongside Grey's Anatomy, Hamilton, Riverdale, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Bad Boys For Life, which landed the top film prize.

Hosted by Demi Lovato at the Barkar Hanger in Santa Monica, California, the prizegiving featured performances by Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle.

Other winners include:

Movie Of 2020 – Bad Boys for Life

Comedy Movie Of 2020 – The Kissing Booth 2

Action Movie Of 2020 – Mulan

Drama Movie Of 2020 – Hamilton

Family Movie Of 2020 – Onward

Male Movie Star Of 2020 – Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

Female Movie Star Of 2020 – Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Drama Movie Star Of 2020 – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Comedy Movie Star Of 2020 – Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Action Movie Star Of 2020 – Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Show Of 2020 – Grey's Anatomy

Drama Show Of 2020 – Riverdale

Comedy Show Of 2020 – Never Have I Ever

Reality Show Of 2020 – Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Competition Show Of 2020 – The Voice

Male TV Star Of 2020 – Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Female TV Star Of 2020 – Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Drama TV Star Of 2020 – Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Comedy TV Star Of 2020 – Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Daytime Talk Show Of 2020 – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show Of 2020 – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Bingeworthy Show Of 2020 – Outer Banks

Male Artist Of 2020 – Justin Bieber

Female Artist Of 2020 – Ariana Grande

Group Of 2020 – BTS

Song Of 2020 – Dynamite, BTS

Album Of 2020 – Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

Country Artist 0f 2020 – Blake Shelton

New Artist Of 2020 – Doja Cat

Music Video Of 2020 – Dynamite, BTS

