BTS the People's Choice

BTS were the big winners at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, landing four top honours for Best Group, Best Album, Best Video and Best Song.



The K-Pop band's hit Dynamite gave them an edge over tracks by Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande, who was among the night's double winners, alongside Grey's Anatomy, Hamilton, Riverdale, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Bad Boys For Life, which landed the top film prize.



Hosted by Demi Lovato at the Barkar Hanger in Santa Monica, California, the prizegiving featured performances by Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle.



Other winners include:



Movie Of 2020 – Bad Boys for Life



Comedy Movie Of 2020 – The Kissing Booth 2



Action Movie Of 2020 – Mulan



Drama Movie Of 2020 – Hamilton



Family Movie Of 2020 – Onward



Male Movie Star Of 2020 – Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life



Female Movie Star Of 2020 – Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss



Drama Movie Star Of 2020 – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton



Comedy Movie Star Of 2020 – Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2



Action Movie Star Of 2020 – Chris Hemsworth, Extraction



Show Of 2020 – Grey's Anatomy



Drama Show Of 2020 – Riverdale



Comedy Show Of 2020 – Never Have I Ever



Reality Show Of 2020 – Keeping Up with the Kardashians



Competition Show Of 2020 – The Voice



Male TV Star Of 2020 – Cole Sprouse, Riverdale



Female TV Star Of 2020 – Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy



Drama TV Star Of 2020 – Mandy Moore, This Is Us



Comedy TV Star Of 2020 – Sofía Vergara, Modern Family



Daytime Talk Show Of 2020 – The Ellen DeGeneres Show



Nighttime Talk Show Of 2020 – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



Bingeworthy Show Of 2020 – Outer Banks



Male Artist Of 2020 – Justin Bieber



Female Artist Of 2020 – Ariana Grande



Group Of 2020 – BTS



Song Of 2020 – Dynamite, BTS



Album Of 2020 – Map of the Soul: 7, BTS



Country Artist 0f 2020 – Blake Shelton



New Artist Of 2020 – Doja Cat



Music Video Of 2020 – Dynamite, BTS