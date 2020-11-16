Charges in Moranis attack

Photo: All rights reserved. Rick Moranis

A man has been arrested suspicion of assaulting Ghostbusters star Rick Moranis last month.



The actor, 67, was punched in the head and knocked to the ground while walking close to New York City's Central Park, with the incident captured on CCTV.



Cops subsequently called the attack "random" and "unprovoked" as they launched an appeal for information and, on Saturday, officers from the New York Police Department confirmed they have detained Marquis Ventura, 35, who is believed to be homeless, on suspicion of assault in the second degree.



Ventura was detained by transit officers in the subway system in Manhattan, with officials confirming the arrest in a tweet, reading: "Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged."



In footage from the incident, the Little Shop of Horrors actor is seen walking down the street when a man launches a punch at his head. Moranis is then seen lying on the ground as the attacker walks away.



His rep later confirmed the star is "fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes."