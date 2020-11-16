A man has been arrested suspicion of assaulting Ghostbusters star Rick Moranis last month.
The actor, 67, was punched in the head and knocked to the ground while walking close to New York City's Central Park, with the incident captured on CCTV.
Cops subsequently called the attack "random" and "unprovoked" as they launched an appeal for information and, on Saturday, officers from the New York Police Department confirmed they have detained Marquis Ventura, 35, who is believed to be homeless, on suspicion of assault in the second degree.
Ventura was detained by transit officers in the subway system in Manhattan, with officials confirming the arrest in a tweet, reading: "Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged."
In footage from the incident, the Little Shop of Horrors actor is seen walking down the street when a man launches a punch at his head. Moranis is then seen lying on the ground as the attacker walks away.
His rep later confirmed the star is "fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes."
Charges in Moranis attack
A man has been arrested suspicion of assaulting Ghostbusters star Rick Moranis last month.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- 65 WHO staff have virusCOVID-19 - 7:12 am
- Markets up in early tradingBusiness - 7:08 am
- Home sales edge backBusiness - 7:06 am
- 2nd vaccine shows successCOVID-19 - 6:53 am
- Trump still not concedingUnited States - 6:50 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]