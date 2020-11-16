Watched brother slip away

164896
AC/DC star Angus Young will never forget his bandmate brother Malcolm's decline into dementia at the end of his life.

The guitarist passed away at the age of 64 in November, 2017, after a three-year battle with the memory-shaving condition, and Angus admits it was difficult watching his brother slip away.

"The hardest part was not so much him passing because that was a kind of end, the relief. I think the worst part's the decline," Young said during an appearance on Sunday's 60 Minutes news show in Australia.

"That's the hard part, because of how you knew him and then to see that that was gone."

But there were moments of clarity towards the end that brought Angus some happiness.

"If I was there, he had a big smile...," he added. "That always gave me a kind of joy. Even though he was in that state, that was always the joy."

Malcolm co-founded AC/DC with his brother, and Angus admits it was always a great pleasure performing and recording with his sibling: "As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavoured. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

Angus and his bandmates have dedicated their new album, Power Up, to Malcolm, insisting they felt his presence in the studio as they were recording it.

