Maren fires back at critics

Photo: All rights reserved. Maren Morris

Maren Morris has slammed critics insisting she isn't truly a country music artist.



The 29-year-old musician won three awards at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards last week, including Female Vocalist of the Year, but that hasn't stopped trolls questioning whether she's deserving of the victory.



Taking to her Twitter page, the GIRL star fired back at the negativity, insisting she, "still can get hurt when people claim I'm 'not country,'" and insisting the recognition from the organization means more than the words of a handful of haters.



"When I stood there accepting @CMA Song of the Year, I realized it is much harder to forge your own path & sound than attempt to be a knock off of someone who's already pioneered the genre," she penned, adding, "Thank you for accepting me."



Maren also picked up the Single of the Year and Song of the Year for The Bones at the ceremony, and was also a performer at the CMAs, which took place at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee in front of a live, socially-distanced audience filled with nominees and their guests.