Mandy set for motherhood

Photo: All rights reserved. Mandy Moore

Pregnant Mandy Moore feels well prepared for motherhood after playing a TV mom for five years on This Is Us.



The actress and singer portrays mom-of-three Rebecca Pearson on the hit drama series and insists that after working with a number of child actors on set for so long, she has picked up a helpful glimpse of the ups and downs of parenthood.



"Playing a matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I'm as pseudo-prepared as I can be," Mandy smiles in a new chat with Today. "I've had babies and toddlers and adult children (on the show), so I've gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land."



However, Mandy, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, also admits she welcomes any and all "unsolicited advice" from parents.



"I will welcome anything because I know nothing," she quips. "I'm like a sponge - I wanna soak it all up."



Mandy admits she can't stop thinking about welcoming her little one, revealing she's looking forward to taking the tot on the road once the COVID crisis is over and she and Taylor can get back to performing music again.



"My husband is a musician, so the idea of being able to have music be this through line in (the baby's) life is really exciting," the 36-year-old singer and actress gushes. "To be able to bring him on the road with us is an exciting prospect."