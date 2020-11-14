165076
Trump 'bullied' into cameo

Donald Trump bullied his way into Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, according the beloved sequel's director Chris Columbus.

The filmmaker didn't initially plan on including a scene featuring the future U.S. leader in the 1992 family holiday classic, starring Macaulay Culkin, but the cameo was a condition of renting the lobby of The Plaza Hotel.

"Like most locations in New York City, you just pay a fee and you are allowed to shoot in that location," Columbus recalls to The Insider. "We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn't rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage.

"Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.'"

Chris went on to explain the audience reaction from Trump's cameo in early screenings was a surprise.

"So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened - people cheered when Trump showed up onscreen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience'. But he did bully his way into the movie."

Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2 grabbed headlines at Christmas last year (Dec19) after officials at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) edited out his appearance in the film, sparking outrage from his supporters.

"As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time," CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson said in a statement at the time. "The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr Trump was elected president."

