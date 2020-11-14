Death threats for SOAD

Photo: All rights reserved. Download Festival - Day 1 - Performances

Rockers System of a Down have received death threats for backing Armenia amid ongoing clashes with Azerbaijan over the disputed state of Artsakh.



The Armenian-American bandmates came out in support of their motherland by releasing two new charity songs, Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz, earlier this month (Nov20), to raise money for those in need during the ongoing conflict, and bassist Shavo Odadjian now reveals in a new interview he has received death threats due to the group's political stance.



"(We are) defending our homeland, in our way," drummer John Dolmayan says, noting the band is united in its stance.



"What we're hoping is that what happened in 1915 (the Armenian Genocide) - and what's happened so many times in history - doesn't repeat itself, in that the world acts quickly and is responsive, and doesn't just ignore it, because it's not a financial gain for them."



Sales of System of a Down's two charity tracks have already raised $600,000 for Armenia Fund, which helps displaced people in the region affected by the conflict.